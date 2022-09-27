Diddy is living his best life and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The 52-year old mogul recently made headlines after buying Yung Miami a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. While the City Girl reveled on a recent episode of Caresha Please that she and the Bad Boy founder are seeing other people, she also made it known that they are very much in a situation-ship, telling XXL, “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

Unlike the 28-year old rapper, Diddy’s other relationships have also made headlines. Earlier this month, fans speculated about his relationship with Daphne Joy after the two seemingly shared the same photos on the same private jet and at the same event, separately. While Diddy has never publicly addressed his other current relationships outside of Yung Miami, Daphne’s babydaddy, 50 Cent, seemingly confirmed the allegations.

Not one to hold his tongue, the Power creator took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with he and Daphne’s 10-year old son, Sire, rocking gold shades. In the caption, 50 joked, “Oh sh*t, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL.” He continued taking digs at his son’s mother, adding, “Remeber what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH.”

50 and Diddy’s relationship has been a tumultuous one throughout the years. However, despite their disagreements over the years, 50 shared on The Breakfast Club last month that it’s all jokes when he pokes fun at the Ciroc creator.

