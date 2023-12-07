50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary, Proceeds Will Go To Sexual Assault Victims

Ever since Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy last month, 50 Cent has been trolling him on social media. He's poked fun at his longtime rival as lawsuits continue to roll out, eventually announcing plans to make a documentary based on the allegations. 50 Cent previously claimed that he'd be taking notes from the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly days after Diddy and Cassie settled, and announced that it's officially in the works last week.

"RAPPER 👀?" he captioned a screenshot of a Page Six story about his upcoming documentary. "I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. I'm the best producer for the job guys. 😳 Here come the receipts." Now, he's announced that the proceeds from the documentary will be going to victims of sexual assault.

50 Cent Previews Upcoming Diddy Documentary

"All G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape !" he captioned a preview of the documentary, which featured former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry. Fans are glad that Fif plans to put the money towards a good cause, and in general, look forward to the documentary. As for Diddy, things aren't looking good, as a fourth woman came forward recently accusing him of sexual assault.

The anonymous woman alleges that he, along with Harve Pierre and another unnamed man, gang raped her in 2003 when she was only 17 years old. According to her, she met Pierre in Detroit as a high schooler, and he allegedly invited her to visit Diddy's studio in NYC. She alleges that when she arrived Diddy asked her to sit in his lap, and after providing her with drugs and alcohol, assaulted her with the other two men. What do you think of 50 Cent announcing that the proceeds of his Diddy documentary will benefit sexual assault victims? Are you looking forward to seeing the documentary? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

