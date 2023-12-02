50 Cent's Diddy Documentary Officially In The Works: "I'm The Best Producer For The Job"

50 Cent and Sean Combs have had their issues long before Cassie filed a damning lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" artist last month. The former couple ultimately settled their issues privately, though several others have come forward with allegations of their own against Diddy in the weeks since. On top of that stress, the industry mogul has "temporarily" stepped down as the head of Revolt, meanwhile many of his other partnerships are already cutting ties. Combs continues to maintain his innocence, but on Friday (December 1), Fif confirmed that he's got a documentary about the embattled artist on the way, and it certainly doesn't sound good for him.

"RAPPER 👀? I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul," the "I Get Money" artist wrote in the caption of his Instagram post below. "If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this," Curtis Jackson declared. "I'm the best producer for the job guys. 😳 Here come the receipts." His work on projects like Power and BMF proves that the New Yorker certainly does know what he's doing on a TV set, but we're curious exactly how he plans to frame this upcoming project.

50 Cent is Ready to Share the Receipts He Has on Diddy

As Page Six reports, G-Unit Films and Television has helped tell the stories of other rappers in the past, such as the late XXXTENTACION, Pop Smoke, and King Von on Hip Hop Homicides. Elsewhere, they dug into the world of true crime with Surviving El Chapo: The Twins Who Brought Down A Drug Lord, proving Fif's creative storytelling range.

Among the latest troubling allegations surfacing against Diddy are rumours from Mark Curry. According to the former Bad Boy member, the label head was once responsible for severely injuring Kim Porter's face, going so far as to break her nose. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you'll be tuning into 50 Cent's upcoming documentary in the comments.

