Diddy Broke Kim Porter's Nose, Ex-Bad Boy Member Mark Curry Alleges

Diddy's legal battles and accusations of worrisome behavior continue, whether from unrelated artists or people close in the Bad Boy circle. This latest claim comes from the latter camp, specifically former label artist Mark Curry, who alleged that the record mogul broke Kim Porter's nose once while they were together. Not only that, but these were claims that previously emerged in Sean Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal's interview with The Art Of Dialogue, who asked Curry about it in the first place. In addition, his former signee claimed that he also wiretapped Porter's phone, which was another bad sign of controlling behavior and rampant jealousy.

"Busted her nose, man,” Mark Curry said of Diddy and Kim Porter. “It was all insecurities. Anytime a man would go out of his way to wiretap someone’s phone or put taps in their home just to monitor their conversations, that’s a sign of insanity. So, when you see someone doing that, you can imagine everything else they do. What do you think he’s gon’ do if he found her on the phone talking to someone or feels that she’s cheating on him with somebody sleeping with his girl? What you think he’s gon’ say? ‘I caught you. I heard this.’ Nah, he gonna come in– it’s gonna be a fight.

Mark Curry Claims Kim Porter Got A Broken Nose From Diddy: Watch

"I think he’s very capable of doing it,” Mark Curry added regarding the multiple lawsuits against Diddy. “It’s in his character, that’s who he is. That’s what comes with power, that’s what comes with arrogance. That’s what comes with what makes him, that’s the selfishness that makes you be like that. He’s being humbled right now. It took a long time. It takes a long time to humble an arrogant person."

Meanwhile, other figures in Puff Daddy's life who spoke out against him during this time either left social media altogether or haven't found the audience and reach they probably wanted. Of course, it's impossible to tell what's going to captivate people and what people are going to ignore. In this case, we can only hope that this doesn't all get swept under the rug without fair scrutiny. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy, come back to HNHH.

