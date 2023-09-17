Diddy Says Kim Porter Still Visits Him In His Dreams

Diddy says that his late partner, Kim Porter, still visits him in his dreams. He spoke about their relationship during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, following the release of his new album, The Love Album: Off The Grid. Diddy named one of the songs on the project after Porter. She passed away from lobar pneumonia in 2018. She and Diddy shared three children together.

“I got with Babyface, and I really told him the story of me and Kim, and I showed him this picture, and I said, ‘Babyface, I know your voice will penetrate the heavens above. I need you to sing this song to Kim, and I need her to hear it so she can come and visit me in my dreams,’ and that’s the story I really told him,” Diddy shared.

Diddy At Kim Porter's Birthday Party

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs during Kim Porter's Birthday Party Hosted By Sean "P. Diddy" Combs at Canal Room in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He added: “And we started writing the song, and I was like, ‘I feel like I really want to make sure she gets the message’ and I call John Legend, and I was like, ‘John, I need you to sing to the heavens above’ and that’s how we got ‘Kim Porter.’ And she has come and visited me in my dreams. So I have, you know, been able to live the best of both worlds."

In addition to working with John Legend and Babyface on his "Kim Porter" track, Diddy also brought in the likes of Busta Rhymes, Jacquees, Fabolous, Swae Lee, Summer Walker, French Montana, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Justin Bieber, and more across the rest of the 23-song tracklist. The Love Album: Off The Grid hit streaming platforms on September 15. It's his first solo effort since 2006's Press Play. Be on the lookout for further updates on the project on HotNewHipHop.

