Diddy sat down with Teyana Taylor for Bumble’s Luv2SeeIt virtual series on Friday, where he discussed the death of Kim Porter, his current dating life, and more. Diddy has been linked to City Girls rapper Yung Miami in recent months.

“[We learn more from] losing love,” Diddy explains in the interview. “It’s the only way you kinda know how important it is. All the heartache that anybody’s ever been through. That’s the thing that really makes you appreciate the times you actually felt that and actually received that love. When you lose that unconditional love is when you put some respect on love’s name.”

(Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

From there, Diddy admits that he only recently gained the strength to revisit his old messages his Porter: “Just the other day, I just had got the courage to look at [Kim’s] old texts. I shouldn’t have really did that. I was like, ‘Yo, I hope I can find somebody who can love me like that again.’ I’m not giving up on love, but it’s hard. A different level of heartbreak. Whenever I see the sun, I see God and I see Kim.”

Diddy and Porter began dating back in 1994 and share three kids together. They eventually split up, but remained close through the years leading up to Porter’s tragic death in 2018.

He goes on to explain that he hasn’t given up on love, but he’s not ready for it right now.

“I know that Kim would want somebody to love me,” he says.

Diddy had recently detailed his relationship with Yung Miami on The Breakfast Club.

Check out Diddy’s chat with Teyana Taylor below.

[Via]