Diddy opened up about his relationship with Yung Miami during an interview on The Breakfast Club, Wednesday, explaining that he considers the City Girls rapper one of his “best friends.” Diddy and Yung Miami have been linked for months.

“She’s one of my best friends,” Diddy told the hosts. “I’m so blessed to have met this human being, you know what I’m saying… Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me, and you know what I’m saying… The support without it having to be ‘ah this is my girl or this is this situation,’ you know what I’m saying, she’s like has been a real friend.”

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

He added that she’s meant a lot to him, especially as he gets older: “And you don’t find best friends later on in life, you know what I’m saying… So she’s one of my best friends, and that’s really the definition for it. That’s my shorty wop she always going to be laced, always going to be smiling, you know what I’m saying.”

Diddy has previously described himself as being “single” but that he’s “dating” at the same time.

Diddy was in a relationship with Kim Porter, from 1994 to 2007, prior to her tragic passing in 2018. The two share three children.

Other topics Diddy addressed in the interview include his relationship with Mase, Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” controversy, and more.

Check out Diddy’s full appearance on The Breakfast Club below.

