As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.

For years, Mase has alleged that he was subjected to double-dealing by Diddy. He claimed he attempted to purchase his own masters from his former friend and label head but instead, they were sold to someone else.

INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 04: Mase (L) and Sean “Diddy” Combs perform onstage during the Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour at The Forum on October 4, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

These allegations were added to those made by other former Bad Boy artists who stated that Diddy took or withheld money from them. In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, the label head denies wrongdoing.

“If you think that I’m a scumbag that would ever steal anything, my name is Diddy, Sean Combs. I never took nothin’ from nobody a day in my life. All I’ve ever given is opportunity and more money than a person was making,” he began. Diddy doubled down that he has never taken anything illegally from his artists. Charlamagne questioned how that narrative circulated with “so many different people.”

Diddy explained that when some artists “get to a certain point and the money is running low,” they have to “run this hustle to try to find somebody to blame.”

“I have all my receipts, and so we are gonna do a special,” he added. “A retrospective with all the artists and we’re gonna get this narrative cleared. Just in general, you know, the Mase thing, I did one album with Mase! One album! How much money do you think I owe this guy. One album? And then he became a fake pastor? And went and conned people? And then y’all gon’ let him throw dirt on the god’s name?”

Combs told anyone with complaints to bring their receipts. When asked how much an artist like Mase would owe him, Diddy answered $3 million. He shared that he’s not going back and forth with Mase but he is going to defend his character.

Mase responded on Instagram by suggesting that he rejected an offer for a public, on-stage apology in an effort to promote Diddy’s single.

