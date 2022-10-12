Mase is not backing down from anyone, according to his latest post. The Harlem rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday with a message for someone he claims is responsible for cancelling his shows. “It’s time to show cowards what fearless look like,” he began the post.

Mase went on to mock an unidentified person, who many fans believe is Diddy, while accusing them of having several show dates canceled. “‘I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing!’ So y’all can cancel all of the dates. I will not apologize for what’s right!

Mase, Diddy

The “Welcome Back” star went on to promote his upcoming music, adding, “Either way i will be performing somewhere. Stay tuned albums coming.” But his post didn’t end there. Mase had a message for his “#1 hater,” writing, “Make sure you pull up since your trying to stop everything I do BTS. We know whats going on…but it’s not gonna stop nothing. Can’t stop Won’t stop.”

The post comes less than a week after Diddy called Mase a “fake pastor” who cons people. The Bad Boy exec also accused the former pastor of owing him $3million. However, Mase denied the claims in an Instagram video. “How dare this n***a talking about he want receipts. Let’s start with your mother, n***a. Your mother got the receipts, n***a. Everything is in your mother’s name. That’s the one who’s got the receipts, n***a.”

Although the Harlem World star didn’t name drop Diddy in his latest post, fans immediately assumed the digs were about Brother Love.

Diddy has yet to comment on the claims. Be on the lookout for new music from Mase, Camron & Jadakiss.