Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”

“How dare this n***a talking about he want receipts,” Mase began the video. “Let’s start with your mother, n***a. Your mother got the receipts, n***a. Everything is in your mother’s name. That’s the one who’s got the receipts, n***a.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Live Nation)

From there, Mase mentioned several former Bad Boy artists who have since passed away, including The Notorious B.I.G., Craig Mack, and Black Rob.

He continued: “You need more proof, n***a? Big ain’t here so Big can’t give you no receipts, he dead. Craig Mack can’t give you receipts, he dead. What are you talking about? Who else? Black Rob can’t give you receipts, he dead.”

“And everybody else you made sign paperwork so they can’t talk about what I’m talking about,” he added. “I’m the only one with the guts! I’m not signing, n***a, ’cause I don’t need the money. All money ain’t good money — remember that.”

Mase’s heated post comes after Diddy appeared on Wednesday’s episode of The Breakfast Club, during which he labeled Mase a “fake pastor” who “conned people.”

Mase also shared an Instagram post suggesting that he was offered to make a public, on-stage apology in an effort to promote one of Diddy’s singles; however, he declined.

Check out Mase’s latest video on Instagram below.

[Via]