- MusicRihanna's 2024 World Tour Deal Was Never Agreed Upon According To SourceRihanna fans are not going to be happy about this. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Announces Intimate "Cudder's Clubhouse" Concert Series With Deep CutsThe Cleveland creative is only doing seven shows, which kick off on October 11 in New York City, so this isn't a full tour.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMorgan Wallen Surprises Fans By Bringing Out Wiz Khalifa In PittsburghThe country singer brought the rapper in his hometown of Pittsburgh,. By Alexis Oatman
- MusicLil Baby Poses With Stacks Of Cash Following Concert CancelationsLil Baby showed off stacks of cash on Instagram after having to cancel several of his upcoming shows.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureGunna Teases Comeback Shows On InstagramGunna is looking for a return to the big stage.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureErykah Badu Shows Off "Strawberry" Butt During TourErykah Badu continues to shine on tour.By Jake Lyda
- MusicWarren G Reflects On Performing With Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg On The "Up In Smoke" TourWarren G says he was high the entire time on the Up In Smoke tour.By Cole Blake
- MusicGorillaz Cancel Their September U.S. TourFans are upset about the decision. By Jake Lyda
- MusicBabyface Reacts To Being Kicked Off Anita Baker's TourBabyface has responded to Anita Baker removing him from "The Songstress Tour"By Cole Blake
- MusicChance The Rapper Adds "Acid Rap" Concerts In NYC & LAChance The Rapper is performing two more shows in honor of the 10th-anniversary of "Acid Rap."By Cole Blake
- MusicJ.I.D Explains Why It's Hard To Perform "The Forever Story"The Atlanta rap leader said that performing through that stellar album's material leaves him emotionally "cooked."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFat Joe Blasts Fans For Using Phones At ConcertsFat Joe wants fans to stop filming on their phones at concerts.By Cole Blake
- GramMase Seemingly Accuses Diddy Of Canceling His Shows: "We Know Whats Going On"The Harlem World star had a message for his "#1 hater."By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsBehati Prinsloo Supports Adam Levine At 1st Concert Since Cheating ScandalBehati Prinsloo showed up to support her husband, Adam Levine, at a recent concert following his cheating scandal.By Cole Blake