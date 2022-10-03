Behati Prinsloo, who is married to Adam Levine, showed up to support her husband at his first concert with Maroon 5 since his recent cheating scandal. The concert was held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas on Saturday night for Shaquille O’Neal’s charity gala, The Event.

The NBA legend voiced his support for Levine at The Event, telling the crowd: “Adam is a friend of mine from [a long] time ago. I always say to myself, you know, I cannot be a hypocrite.”

O’Neal was previously married to Shaunie Henderson from 2002 to 2011.

He continued: “Now, I wasn’t the greatest husband in the world, so just because I have a large platform right now doesn’t give me the right to bash other people. He’s great, he’s doing something for the children, he’s always been like that. I’m happy for him. And I wish him luck.”

Prinsloo’s attendance was confirmed by Page Six. Other stars in attendance at the gala included Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek, Logan Paul, and Flavor Flav.

“I used poor judgment,” the Grammy winner wrote in an Instagram Story statement addressing the allegations that he had engaged in flirtatious DMs with several women. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Levine and Prinsloo shared two daughters, Dusty, 5, and Gio, 4.

Maroon 5 announced that they will be heading a residency in Las Vegas, last week.

