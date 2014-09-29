Back to Artists

Maroon 5

Alias Name
Kara's Flowers
Date of Birth
Jul. 1, 1994 - Age 29
Hometown
Los Angeles, California
Label
major
Social
NewsSongsMixtapesVideos

Artist Bio

Maroon 5 is an American pop rock band that originated in Los Angeles, California. The group was formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers while its members were still in high school. The original members of the band were Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick; they signed to Reprise Records and released an album, The Fourth World, in 1997. After a tepid response to the album, the band parted ways with the record label and the members attended college. In 2001, the band regrouped, with James Valentine added to the lineup, and pursued a new direction under the name Maroon 5.

[WikiPedia]

Top Songs
View all
Top Albums & Mixtapes
View all