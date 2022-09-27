Maroon 5 will be headling a residency in Las Vegas at Dolby Live in Park MGM beginning next year. The announcement comes amid lead singer Adam Levine’s infamous cheating scandal.

Five women have come forward claiming to have been engaged in back-and-forth DMs with Levine, who has been married to Behati Prinsloo since 2014. One of the women has said their relationship reached a physical point, but Levine denies this.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Levine did admit to flirting with other women in a response to the allegations on his Instagram Story afterward.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair; nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He continued: “In certain instances it became inappropriate. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again.”

Tickets for Maroon 5’s residency will go on sale on October 3rd with the shows beginning on March 24, 2023.

