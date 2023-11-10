cheating
- ViralKai Cenat Reportedly Gives Man Who Was Cheated On At Omah Lay Concert $20K & New GF, His Girl Reveals Her Side Of The StoryApparently, Kai says the man is now getting crazy brand deals. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureFivio Foreign Claims Natalie Nunn Is Cheating On Her Husband With His FriendThe rapper made these out-of-the-blue claims on Math Hoffa's "My Expert Opinion" podcast, and they were bizarre to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsDreezy Continues To Pile On Deiondra Sanders Amid Jacquees' Alleged InfidelityDreezy is still at it.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsAsian Doll Recalls King Von Cheating On Her, Says She'd Do It All AgainThe rapper spoke of how they both reacted to the situation, and with his passing in mind, she'd have it no other way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGloRilla Reveals Adrien Broner Isn't As Faithful As He ClaimsShe made some claims about her DMs but fans want receipts.By Lavender Alexandria
- Relationships7 Celebrities Who Have Admitted To Having AffairsSome of these couples have risen above, while others have called it quits. By Demi Phillips
- MusicBenny The Butcher Details Learning His Wife Was Cheating On Him While In PrisonSurprisingly, Benny wasn't all that upset with the revelation.By Lavender Alexandria
- GossipEazy The Block Captain Thinks Remy Ma Affair Got Him A Bag In New Alleged Audio LeaksIn this new clip that supposedly features the battle rapper, he allegedly considers being on "Love & Hip Hop" and profiting off this scandal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset Sets The Record Straight Amid Accusations Of Party DramaWell, looks like Offset is in the clear for now.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsRubi Rose's Twitter Reveals Opinions On Cheating Men & "Pink D**k""I love all races tho," Rubi assured her followers after sharing her sexual preferences.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsPardison Fontaine Admits Megan Thee Stallion Infidelity, Calls Her OutThe New York rapper said that he's tired of "people throwing rocks and hiding their hand" in response to Meg's comments on his diss.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicClaudia Jordan Believes Cardi B Made Blueface's CareerThe "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum addressed Blueface's claims that Cardi's husband Offset slept with his ex, Chrisean Rock.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBoosie Badazz Cheating Comments Cause Backlash, He's Not Here For It: "DON'T PLAY WITH ME"Earlier this week, the Southern star had an unusual reaction to finding out about his daughter's new relationship, which he's now defending.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTristan Thompson's Cheating Causes Serious On-Screen Tension With Khloe Kardashian: Watch"Sometimes for men, they don't realize until they're 40 or 50 when their train is already gone," the NBA athlete told his co-parent on a recent episode of "The Kardashians."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsRyan Shazier Accused Of Cheating As Wife Leaks His DMsThe former Steeler later claimed to be separated from his wife.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsChloe Bailey Reveals How She Handles CheatersChloe does not tolerate disrespect.By Alexander Cole