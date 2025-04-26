India Royale Makes It Clear She’s Not Cheating On Lil Durk After Viral Clip

India Royale is making it clear she has no time for gossip, especially from men speculating about her life.

According to Shade Room, the influencer, long linked to rapper Lil Durk, found herself trending after a video surfaced from a recent party. In the clip, Royale appears to casually rest her hand on another man’s leg, sparking instant speculation about her relationship status.

Social media erupted within hours. Fans flooded comment sections with rumors, questioning whether Royale had moved on from Durk, who remains incarcerated. The frenzy pushed India to respond directly, choosing Snapchat as her platform to silence the noise.

She wasted no time addressing her critics, particularly men fanning the flames. “Do y’all remember when men used to like, lay concrete, change tires, go to war?” she wrote. “Now these n***as on the internet gossiping all day. Like, what’s happening?”

Her words struck a chord, exposing a growing trend of online male gossip culture while defending her own privacy.

India Royale & Lil Durk

The controversy ignited after LiveBitez, a gossip page, posted the party video with a provocative caption. It read, “Lil Durk’s BM India spotted with hand on dude leg at party,” punctuated by eye emojis. The footage quickly went viral, feeding rumors of infidelity and betrayal.

However, Royale soon revealed the truth behind the viral clip. The man at her side was not a new love interest, but her longtime best friend, Ant.

When a follower challenged her to “post the man you put your hand on,” she swiftly complied. Sharing a new video, she showed herself and Ant dancing and laughing together, dispelling accusations of disloyalty.

Meanwhile, Durk remains entangled in far graver issues. He is currently jailed without bond in Los Angeles, facing charges tied to a 2022 murder-for-hire plot. Federal authorities allege he financed a botched hit on rapper Quando Rondo, which instead led to the death of Rondo’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, near the Beverly Center.

Durk’s arrest took place in Florida on October 24, 2024. Legal documents claim he also placed a bounty on Rondo’s head as retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von, a close friend and collaborator. His trial, originally set for January 2025, has been delayed until October 2025, according to Forbes.

As Durk faces the possibility of life behind bars, India Royale continues living her life unapologetically. Despite the noise, she remains unbothered, setting the record straight on her own terms.