India Royale Makes A Strong Promise To Lil Durk While He's Behind Bars

Lil Durk and India Royale have been together for about almost a decade at this point, and they're currently going through what might be their biggest challenge. His murder-for-hire case, whose trial will begin in January of next year according to the current schedule, has been turbulent to witness. But she continues to hold her head high in support of her boo.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, India recently took to the social media platform to share a sweet picture of the two of them on her Story. What's more is that she made a strong promise to him in the photo's caption, which reflects the many highs and lows of recent updates we got on his legal battle. Some are more promising for the Chicago rapper than others, but they all carry a lot of drama.

"The whole world can go sour on you, I'm never switching up," India Royale expressed regarding Lil Durk in her latest Internet message supporting him.

When Did Lil Durk Get Arrested?

He has now been behind bars for over a year since his October 2024 arrest. The accusations against The Voice are that he ordered the murder of Quando Rondo and that this attempt on his life took the life of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab. This was allegedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von, and Durk also faces more allegations of murder-for-hire concerning another 2022 incident.

As for the updates on Lil Durk's case, the most recent one is more of a procedural matter that the court will rule on. He wants to keep the identities of his jurors public for the sake of "transparency and fairness," whereas prosecutors argued that this would protect jurors, prosecutors, and judges from retaliatory actions. In fact, they claimed that a prosecutor and a judge already received violent threats from OTF fans.