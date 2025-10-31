India Royale Makes A Strong Promise To Lil Durk While He's Behind Bars

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
India Royale Promise To Lil Durk Behind Bars Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) India Royale and Lil Durk attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
Lil Durk got a lot of significant updates in his murder-for-hire case this week, which has led India Royale to show support for her boo.

Lil Durk and India Royale have been together for about almost a decade at this point, and they're currently going through what might be their biggest challenge. His murder-for-hire case, whose trial will begin in January of next year according to the current schedule, has been turbulent to witness. But she continues to hold her head high in support of her boo.

As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, India recently took to the social media platform to share a sweet picture of the two of them on her Story. What's more is that she made a strong promise to him in the photo's caption, which reflects the many highs and lows of recent updates we got on his legal battle. Some are more promising for the Chicago rapper than others, but they all carry a lot of drama.

"The whole world can go sour on you, I'm never switching up," India Royale expressed regarding Lil Durk in her latest Internet message supporting him.

Read More: India Royale Makes It Clear She’s Not Cheating On Lil Durk After Viral Clip

When Did Lil Durk Get Arrested?

He has now been behind bars for over a year since his October 2024 arrest. The accusations against The Voice are that he ordered the murder of Quando Rondo and that this attempt on his life took the life of Rondo's cousin Lul Pab. This was allegedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von, and Durk also faces more allegations of murder-for-hire concerning another 2022 incident.

As for the updates on Lil Durk's case, the most recent one is more of a procedural matter that the court will rule on. He wants to keep the identities of his jurors public for the sake of "transparency and fairness," whereas prosecutors argued that this would protect jurors, prosecutors, and judges from retaliatory actions. In fact, they claimed that a prosecutor and a judge already received violent threats from OTF fans.

Meanwhile, concerning better current news for Lil Durk, authorities reportedly failed to find any incriminating evidence on his iCloud and Twitter accounts concerning this complex case. With every new whirlwind and development, at least he knows from behind bars that India Royale is right behind him.

Read More: Luigi Mangione Reveals He's Been Listening To Lil Durk In Jail

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
BET Awards 2021 - Show Music India Royale Spends Quality Time With Lil Durk's Kids While Their Father Is In Jail 3.0K
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West 4.2K
Lil Durk Flaunts Marriage Relationship News Gossip India Royale Makes It Clear She’s Not Cheating On Lil Durk After Viral Clip 4.1K
India Royale Lil Durk Tribute Post Murder Arrest Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Tugs At Fans' Heartstrings With New Lil Durk Tribute Post Amid Murder-For-Hire Arrest 2.5K
Comments 0