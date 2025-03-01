India Royale Tugs At Fans' Heartstrings With New Lil Durk Tribute Post Amid Murder-For-Hire Arrest

India Royale really missed her man Lil Durk, and even as fans troll her for her relationship with a man behind bars accused of murder-for-hire, she will not compromise on her feelings. She recently took to her Instagram Story to post (and later delete) a black-and-white picture of the couple laughing on a couch surrounded by flowers. The music in the background was quite appropriate, as Lauryn Hill and D'Angelo's tender "Nothing Even Matters." Even though there are still a lot of hating perspectives and salacious comments about the two, neither seems like they are downsizing their commitment to one another.

Actually, DJ Akademiks recently claimed that Lil Durk and India Royale married in secret, according to reported court documents relating to the Chicago rapper's case. We don't have a specific timeline for this, though, although we can presume that they tied the knot behind closed doors quite a few months ago. In addition, India has attended some of Smurk's court hearings, showing her steadfast support in more tangible ways. As difficult as this time is, it seems like they have each other's backs.

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

As for Lil Durk specifically, he faces a new challenge in his legal situation, which began last fall following his federal arrest for alleged murder-for-hire. Now, he faces similar accusations in a wrongful death lawsuit from a shooting victim's family. Saviay'a Robinson was shot and killed during an alleged attack on Durk rival Quando Rondo's life, and the lawsuit points to The Voice as the organizer of the hit and the ultimate reason as to why the shooting took place. "We filed this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure his family receives the support they need during this difficult time," the Robinson family's attorney Warren Postman stated, per AllHipHop.