Lil Durk's Father Finally Breaks Silence On His Son's Alleged Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk's father says the timing is suspicious.

Lil Durk's father, Dontay "Big Durk" Banks, has finally spoken out on his son's arrest, using the opportunity to question the timing. He says it's suspicious considering Durk's recent investments in the community, having spoken out about gun violence in Chicago numerous times in recent years, among several charitable efforts. Authorities recently arrested Durk for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire with the 2022 shooting of Quando Rondo.

"We'd first like to thank everyone for their support, the love, the encouraging words that they gave us, the family, the fans, and everyone who stood by us." Durk's father began. "I'll leave all legal issues to the lawyers... as far as the family, as far as me as a father, only thing I can say is that it's mighty strange that once he started doing good out there, once he stayed away from all the gang-banging, and dissing the dead, and doing things out there in the street, when he turned his life around, practicing religion, doing things for the community, bringing about peace in Chicago and throughout various cities, all of the sudden, now he's being indicted."

Lil Durk Attends MLS Game In Chicago

Oct 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Rapper and singer Lil Durk gestures during halftime of the game between the Chicago Fire and Inter Miami CF at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

After listing off several of Durk's accomplishments in the community, Dontay continued: "So, look at the bigger picture here. Look at what the government's trying to do. They whole thing is, you doing wrong, you doing bad, then that's good for them because that fills up the prisons. When you start doing right and tell the people to stop doing wrong, then all of the sudden, you're an enemy to them."

Big Durk Speaks Out On Son's Arrest

Durk was arraigned in Los Angeles on November 15, having been charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder for hire resulting in death. He pleaded not guilty to the crime. Check out Lil Durk's father's comments on his arrest below.