Lil Durk Affiliate Poses An Interesting Question About His Arrest

THF Bayzoo has spoken out on Lil Durk's arrest.

Lil Durk affiliate THF Bayzoo has posed an interesting question about the allegations the rapper is facing from his recent arrest. Taking to his Instagram Story, Bayzoo broke his silence on the legal trouble Durk is facing. He wrote in one post: "Social media, fake fans, bloggers, etc know how to give unproven titles to ppl. Murda 4 hire is outrageous. Painting a picture for the officials to run wit to trick u our your position smh. For the record why would he have to pay his day [one] to hunt for the lost of another day [one]. Make it make sense."

Fans have been having mixed responses to Bayzoo's take on the situation. "N****s blaming the Media for n****s rappin & talking on wax about Bodies they caught," one user wrote in response to DJ Akademiks sharing the post. Another commented: "REAL SH*T !!!! That’s exactly what AK, Vlad and the rest of these clout chasin, detective playin blogs be doing. Building up cases for them people to run wit."

Read More: Lil Durk Allegedly Lost His Phones Prior To Arrest

Lil Durk Performs On The "7220" Tour In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs onstage during his "The 7220" tour at Coca-Cola Roxy on April 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Authorities arrested Durk, last week, for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. They also targeted his Only the Family group, with federal prosecutors alleging in their complaint against Durk that the group is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective.

THF Bayzoo Speaks On Lil Durk's Arrest