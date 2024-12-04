Lil Durk Co-Defendant Seeks Protective Order Over Safety Concerns

Lil Durk's trial will be getting underway in January.

One of Lil Durk's co-defendants in his ongoing federal murder-for-hire case, Kavon London Grant, has filed for a protective order after expressing concern about the safety of witnesses, victims, and defendants. He says that the public having unregulated access to sensitive information regarding to case could be a problem. Grant’s attorney, Peter C. Swarth, explained in a filing caught by AllHipHop

“This case involves significant safety concerns regarding disclosure of names and personal identifying information of victims, witnesses, and defendants,” Swarth said on Tuesday. He added that the sensitive information encompasses crime scene photographs, autopsy reports, and statements from protected witnesses. He's worried about acts of retaliation or intimidation and in turn, wants strict limits on who accesses the documents.

Lil Durk Performs During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: Rapper Lil Durk performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Authorities arrested Lil Durk and his Only The Family co-defendants back in October for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of rival rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. They describe OTF as a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective. “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B.,” the complaint reads, as caught by Billboard. “Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” Prosecutors further alleged that the attempted killing was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

Durk currently remains in federal custody and faces life in prison if convicted on all charges. United States marshals arrested him in South Florida as he allegedly attempted to escape the country. They claim he had several flights lined up at the nearby airport. His trial is set to begin in January 2025. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

