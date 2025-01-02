Lil Durk Receives New Trial Date In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk's trial date in his ongoing murder-for-hire case has been pushed back drastically. After initially setting the date for January 7, the court has since issued a positive response to Durk and codefendant Kavon Grant's request for more time to prepare for their proceedings. The new trial date has been moved to October 14 with the next motion hearing date coming on August 11.
"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," the ruling reads, as caught by XXL.
Durk is being accused of allegedly organizing a murder-for-hire plot against Quando Rondo back in 2022. He's being charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder for hire resulting in death. He's already pleaded not guilty to the crime and vehemently denied the allegation. Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, has denied the claims, saying in a statement: "The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband."
Earlier this week, Durk's father, Dontay "Big Durk" Banks, broke his silence on his son's arrest. He argued that the timing was suspicious, considering Durk's recommitted his life to charitable causes and bettering the community. "... it's mighty strange that once he started doing good out there, once he stayed away from all the gang-banging, and dissing the dead, and doing things out there in the street, when he turned his life around, practicing religion, doing things for the community, bringing about peace in Chicago and throughout various cities, all of the sudden, now he's being indicted," he said.
