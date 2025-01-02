Lil Durk Receives New Trial Date In Murder-For-Hire Case

Lil Durk will be heading to trial much later in the year than expected.

Lil Durk's trial date in his ongoing murder-for-hire case has been pushed back drastically. After initially setting the date for January 7, the court has since issued a positive response to Durk and codefendant Kavon Grant's request for more time to prepare for their proceedings. The new trial date has been moved to October 14 with the next motion hearing date coming on August 11.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," the ruling reads, as caught by XXL.

Lil Durk Performs With J Cole During Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 7: J. Cole and Lil Durk perform during the 2024 Dreamville. Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 7, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

Durk is being accused of allegedly organizing a murder-for-hire plot against Quando Rondo back in 2022. He's being charged with conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder for hire resulting in death. He's already pleaded not guilty to the crime and vehemently denied the allegation. Durk's attorney, Drew Findling, has denied the claims, saying in a statement: "The claims in the indictment against Mr. Banks are false and lacking in the most basic due diligence. The real truth is that Durk Banks is a Grammy Award winning artist, a dedicated father, and a loving husband."