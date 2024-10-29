Lil Durk Update: Alleged Co-Conspirators To Be Brought To L.A. For Detention Hearings

Several of Lil Durk's associates were arrested last week.

The last two alleged co-conspirators of Lil Durk in the case regarding his arrest for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of Quando Rondo have waived detention hearings in Chicago's federal courthouse and will be brought to Los Angeles, where the alleged crime took place. There, they will face the charges stemming from a federal criminal complaint unsealed in California, last Friday. The charges include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

In total, five associates of Durk's Only The Family collective have been named in the case. Federal prosecutors allege that the group is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective. The complaint against Durk alleges that OTF, "acts as an association-in-fact of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of BANKS [Lil Durk] and to maintain their status in OTF," as caught by Meghann Cuniff.

Lil Durk Performs At The Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Authorities arrested Durk on his way to Miami airport, where he allegedly had three international flights scheduled. The complaint reads: “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B. Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It further alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. It's unclear when Durk will travel to Los Angeles for his detention hearing.

Lil Durk's Alleged Co-Conspirators Will Head To L.A.