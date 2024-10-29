Lil Durk Update: Alleged Co-Conspirators To Be Brought To L.A. For Detention Hearings

BYCole Blake672 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Several of Lil Durk's associates were arrested last week.

The last two alleged co-conspirators of Lil Durk in the case regarding his arrest for allegedly orchestrating an attempted murder of Quando Rondo have waived detention hearings in Chicago's federal courthouse and will be brought to Los Angeles, where the alleged crime took place. There, they will face the charges stemming from a federal criminal complaint unsealed in California, last Friday. The charges include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death.

In total, five associates of Durk's Only The Family collective have been named in the case. Federal prosecutors allege that the group is a “hybrid organization” that also functions as a criminal gang in addition to a music collective. The complaint against Durk alleges that OTF, "acts as an association-in-fact of individuals who engage in violence, including murder and assault, at the direction of BANKS [Lil Durk] and to maintain their status in OTF," as caught by Meghann Cuniff.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Previews New Song From OTF Member Amid Lil Durk’s Arrest

Lil Durk Performs At The Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 01: Lil Durk performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 01, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Authorities arrested Durk on his way to Miami airport, where he allegedly had three international flights scheduled. The complaint reads: “Banks [Lil Durk] put a monetary bounty out for an individual with whom Banks was feuding named T.B. Banks ordered T.B.’s murder and that the hitmen used Banks and OTF-related finances to carry out the murder.” It further alleges that the move was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von. It's unclear when Durk will travel to Los Angeles for his detention hearing.

Lil Durk's Alleged Co-Conspirators Will Head To L.A.

At his initial hearing, last week, his father made an appearance but declined to speak with reporters about the case outside of the courthouse. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Durk on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Lil Durk’s Father Attends His Court Hearing After Arrest For Allegedly Orchestrating An Attempted Murder

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...