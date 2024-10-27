DeJ Loaf Appears To Support Lil Durk After His Arrest For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

Last week, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper could reportedly face life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's found guilty, so obviously, the stakes are high. The arrest has prompted big reactions from countless social media users and peers. Some fans even speculate that one of DeJ Loaf's latest Tweets was about the debacle.
"Free Mine," she wrote simply on Friday (October 25), shortly after news of the arrest hit the internet. This prompted her followers to theorize that she was referring to Durk, though this is still not confirmed. She later deleted the post, leaving her supporters with even more questions. In response, she made it clear that she meant what she said.
DeJ Loaf's Tweet After Lil Durk Arrest Sparks Speculation
“We seen that post girl!!!!!!” one user wrote, to which DeJ Loaf replied “As you should’ve! I said what I said.” In a follow-up post, she proceeded to check social media users weighing in on things they really know nothing about. “Folks don’t be knowing half of the business they be minding," she said. For those who don't recall, Durk and DeJ Loaf were rumored to be dating several years ago. In 2016, however, Durk shut these rumors down during a Hot97 interview, clarifying that they were just "homies." Either way, DeJ Loaf's post has raised some questions.
"Her gf looking at her like 'who dis fa👀'" one Instagram user writes in The Shade Room's comments section. "Having a girlfriend and supporting your ex man on social media is so 2024 🤣🤣🤣" another jokes.
