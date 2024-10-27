Quando Rondo Appears To Respond To Lil Durk’s Arrest With Heartfelt Message About Forgiveness

Reportedly, Lil Durk faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if found guilty of murder-for-hire.

Last week, Lil Durk was arrested in Broward County, FL for alleged murder-for-hire. Reportedly, the Chicago rapper was booked into a Miami prison yesterday to await transport to Los Angeles. His arrest took place just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were taken into custody on similar charges. Authorities believe they were allegedly hired to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's 2020 death. In 2022, Quando Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were at an LA gas station when their vehicle was shot up. Rondo was unscathed, but Lul Pab passed away as a result of his injuries.

Following Lil Durk's arrest, many fans have been eager to hear from Quando Rondo. The day after he was taken into custody, Rondo dropped a new song called "Life Goes On," which arrived alongside a cinematic music video. The emotional track pays tribute to Lul Pab and other late loved ones.

Quando Rondo Says He's "Praying For Everyone"

At the time, he had yet to issue a statement in response to Durk's arrest. Now, however, he's taken to Instagram with a lengthy post about forgiveness. He doesn't mention Durk by name, but it appears to be a response to his ongoing legal issues. "We didn't get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street sh*t," his message begins. "We all have families and communities counting on us. It's time to leave all that behind. We've already lost so much, and it's heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It's all love from me. Praying for everyone. 'Life Goes On.'"