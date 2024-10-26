Charleston White Labels Lil Durk's Arrest A "Victory" For Black Americans

BYGabriel Bras Nevares560 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
65th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Lil Durk attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
White continues to dish out hot takes.

Lil Durk caused an uproar among the hip-hop commentary space and pop culture at large following his arrest this week for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. A lot of folks are breaking down the available information on the case, and since it isn't much, they're discerning what's legitimate and what's just rumor. However, others took a more opinionated perspective of analysis, making judgement calls on the situation. So it's no surprise that Charleston White chimed in. The commentator and social media personality recently sat down for an interview in which he eviscerated the Chicago rapper's alleged crimes.

"Yeah, this a real victory, this is a real victory," Charleston White remarked concerning Lil Durk's arrest. "Now, that demonic force – because it is a demonic force. It was a dark force. It was a dark energy that came down from Chicago and spread throughout America. I think we now finally get to put that fire out. I don't think we'll hear drill music ever again, I don't think drill rappers will ever be celebrated ever again. Down goes the drill n***as. Down goes the drill n***as. Twelfth-round knockout, 'cause it looked like they had got away, and they get to ride off into the sunset. So this is a victory for law-abiding Black Americans who like hip-hop music, but don't like the killing part of it."

Read More: Ralo Proclaims His Support For Lil Durk After Alleged Murder-For-Hire Arrest

Charleston White Trashes Lil Durk Again

When asked about fans advocating for Lil Durk's freedom, Charleston White said that Smurk should stay in jail without bond, and that California will not provide him with street support from his alleged gangs. In addition, White also said that they blackballed Quando Rondo and Lul Tim for their self-defense. This refers to the alleged back-and-forth attacks between these crews and the violence and legal persecution that they all faced.

As for more updates on Lil Durk's situation, the latest one we have is that he awaits transfer to Los Angeles from a Miami prison where he's currently held. If you didn't know, this is because a California indictment is what implicated alleged OTF members, and by extension Durk, in Lul Pab's murder in the city. Still, there are a lot of unanswered questions that we'll have to wait for clarification or explanation on.

Read More: Joe Budden Compares Lil Durk To Chief Keef After Arrest For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...