Charleston White Labels Lil Durk's Arrest A "Victory" For Black Americans

White continues to dish out hot takes.

Lil Durk caused an uproar among the hip-hop commentary space and pop culture at large following his arrest this week for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. A lot of folks are breaking down the available information on the case, and since it isn't much, they're discerning what's legitimate and what's just rumor. However, others took a more opinionated perspective of analysis, making judgement calls on the situation. So it's no surprise that Charleston White chimed in. The commentator and social media personality recently sat down for an interview in which he eviscerated the Chicago rapper's alleged crimes.

"Yeah, this a real victory, this is a real victory," Charleston White remarked concerning Lil Durk's arrest. "Now, that demonic force – because it is a demonic force. It was a dark force. It was a dark energy that came down from Chicago and spread throughout America. I think we now finally get to put that fire out. I don't think we'll hear drill music ever again, I don't think drill rappers will ever be celebrated ever again. Down goes the drill n***as. Down goes the drill n***as. Twelfth-round knockout, 'cause it looked like they had got away, and they get to ride off into the sunset. So this is a victory for law-abiding Black Americans who like hip-hop music, but don't like the killing part of it."

Charleston White Trashes Lil Durk Again

When asked about fans advocating for Lil Durk's freedom, Charleston White said that Smurk should stay in jail without bond, and that California will not provide him with street support from his alleged gangs. In addition, White also said that they blackballed Quando Rondo and Lul Tim for their self-defense. This refers to the alleged back-and-forth attacks between these crews and the violence and legal persecution that they all faced.