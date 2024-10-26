Lil Durk Reportedly Booked Into Miami Prison As He Awaits Transport To LA

Lil Durk is facing an alleged murder-for-hire charge

Earlier this week, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida and hit with an alleged murder-for-hire charge. Yesterday, it was reported that the rapper had been transferred out of Broward County Jail and was most likely headed to Los Angeles. Now, according to DJ Akademiks, he's been booked into a Miami prison. Reportedly, he's waived his right to an identity hearing and is waiting for U.S. Marshals to transport him to California.

The news arrives as more details of Durk's arrest are surfacing online. According to Associated Press, for example, authorities believe he allegedly booked flights from Florida to Switzerland, Dubai, and Italy in attempts to flee the country. Obviously, he didn't board any of these flights ahead of his arrest.

Lil Durk's arrest took place hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were arrested and hit with similar charges. Law enforcement thinks they were allegedly hired to carry out the murder of Quando Rondo in retaliation for King Von's death. In 2022, Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were in a vehicle that was shot up at an LA gas station. Rondo survived while Lul Pab passed away.