Lil Durk’s Arrest Prompts Response From Attorneys Representing FBG Duck’s Estate

Attorneys representing the late FBG Duck's estate allege that Lil Durk's indictment has brought them "one step closer to justice."

"Lil Durk…engag[ed] in, plann[ed], approv[ed] the bounty on FBG Duck's life and condon[ed] the acts of violence King Von engaged when he knew or should have known of the violent conduct, and violent histories of King Von and other known gang members he affiliated [with]...Lil Durk knew long before 2020 that King Von had a vendetta against FBG Duck, sought to rob and kill in the music industry, and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large," the lawsuit alleges.

This week, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper's arrest happened just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were taken into custody on similar charges. Authorities believe these five individuals were allegedly paid to kill Quando Rondo . In 2022, Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Rondo survived while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. Reportedly, Durk could be facing life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's found guilty.

