Lil Durk’s Arrest Prompts Response From Attorneys Representing FBG Duck’s Estate

This week, Lil Durk was arrested in Florida for alleged murder-for-hire. The Chicago rapper's arrest happened just hours after five alleged OTF affiliates were taken into custody on similar charges. Authorities believe these five individuals were allegedly paid to kill Quando Rondo. In 2022, Rondo and his cousin Lul Pab were victims of a shooting at a Los Angeles gas station. Rondo survived while Lul Pab succumbed to his injuries. Reportedly, Durk could be facing life imprisonment or the death penalty if he's found guilty.
The Dinizulu Law Group, representing the estate of the late FBG Duck, released a statement in response to Durk's indictment yesterday (October 25). “Despite repeated warnings and numerous violent incidents, record labels Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment Inc., Empire Distribution Inc., and Universal Music Group Recordings Inc. d/b/a Interscope Records chose to fuel, finance, and develop brands with Lil Durk, OTF, and King Von, undeterred by overwhelming evidence of violent criminal activity,” it alleges in part.
Attorneys For FBG Duck's Estate Issue Statement
It continues, alleging that Durk's indictment brings them “one step closer to justice.” Earlier this month, FBG Duck's mother LaSheena Weekly filed a lawsuit against Lil Durk, OTF, the city of Chicago, and various other record labels. The lawsuit cites alleged wrongful death, civil conspiracy, negligence, and failure to render aid, according to Vibe.
“Lil Durk…engag[ed] in, plann[ed], approv[ed] the bounty on FBG Duck’s life and condon[ed] the acts of violence King Von engaged when he knew or should have known of the violent conduct, and violent histories of King Von and other known gang members he affiliated [with]...Lil Durk knew long before 2020 that King Von had a vendetta against FBG Duck, sought to rob and kill in the music industry, and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large," the lawsuit alleges. What do you think of the attorneys representing FBG Duck's estate releasing a statement in response to Lil Durk's arrest? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.