FBG Duck's Mother Sues Lil Durk & OTF: Breaking Down The Lawsuit

FBG Duck's mother sues Lil Durk, King Von's estate, and record labels, alleging they profited from her son's gang-related murder in 2020.

The mother of slain rapper FBG Duck, real name Carlton Weekly, has filed a lawsuit implicating some of the biggest names in Chicago’s drill rap scene, including Lil Durk and the late King Von. According to Chicago Sun-Times, the lawsuit accuses the aforementioned artists of profiting off of her son’s tragic murder in 2020, when the culprits shot and killed him in broad daylight. As such, she claims that they’ve turned tragic gang-related killings into commercial success, one that has earned them accolades and fame. Here’s what we know so far.

The Gold Coast Killing That Shook Chicago

On August 4, 2020, FBG Duck tragically died following a shooting in broad daylight in Chicago’s upscale Gold Coast neighborhood. Officials said gunmen ambushed Duck, alleged to be a prominent member of the Gangster Disciples faction Tookaville, while he shopped for a gift for his son outside Dolce & Gabbana. His girlfriend, Cashae Williams, and another man, Davon Brinson, also faced injuries in the attack. Police claim the murder was the culmination of a bitter feud between Duck’s Tookaville crew and the O Block faction of the Black Disciples.

Diss tracks and street beefs fueled the gang rivalry as FBG Duck and King Von exchanged insults in their music. King Von allegedly placed a $100K bounty on Duck’s head, which further escalated tensions.

The Lawsuit: Monetizing Murder

Los Angeles, CA - February 04: Winner Lil Durk, with trophy, for "All My Life," at the 66th Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

FBG Duck’s mother, Lasheena Weekly, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit targeting Lil Durk, King Von’s estate, and their record label, Only The Family (OTF). According to the lawsuit, these entities “monetized the killing of FBG Duck” by capitalizing on the gang rivalry in their music and public personas. The suit argues that OTF, a label associated with violent and criminal activity, grew its fame and financial success by glorifying real-world gang violence, with Duck’s murder being a key moment in their rise.

The lawsuit also names major record labels like Sony, accusing them of knowingly promoting and distributing violent content that contributed to FBG Duck’s killing. It alleges that Durk and Von, both identified as high-ranking members of the Black Disciples, built their careers and public images around their gang affiliations, which in turn helped drive their record sales and streaming numbers.

OTF: A Criminal Enterprise?

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 07: Lil Durk performs during J. Cole's headlining set at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 07, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

The claim that OTF is a criminal enterprise outside of its function as a record label is at the heart of the lawsuit. Weekly’s attorneys argue that OTF operates as a front for gang-related activity, using its music and artists to legitimize and profit from violence. They point to Durk and Von’s frequent diss tracks aimed at FBG Duck as evidence of this, citing the 2020 track “Took Her To the O,” in which Von references killing a rival named "Duck."

The lawsuit alleges that this kind of reality rap, where artists blur the lines between fictional lyrics and real-life events, drives engagement through controversy and violence. The suit claims that the labels, including Sony, saw financial opportunity in promoting artists with criminal backgrounds, essentially turning their music into a dangerous product for public consumption.

Read More: Lil Durk Allegedly Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI Informant

The Role Of Record Labels & Corporate Responsibility

The lawsuit takes aim at not only the rappers but also the corporate entities behind them. Per Sun-Times, Weekly’s attorneys argue that companies like Sony bear responsibility for promoting and distributing violent content that glorifies gang life. By signing artists like Durk and Von, and investing in their controversial personas, these labels allegedly played a direct role in fostering the violence that led to FBG Duck’s murder.

“Without a doubt, Lil Durk, OTF, King Von, O Block — a criminal organization — could never have achieved the international fame and become so emboldened to kill a rival musician without the promotion, distribution and financial support provided to them by these record companies,” Attorney Roosevelt Allen III, representing Weekly, said. “Our laws do not allow a company to put out a dangerous, defective product that could harm our community.”

Legal Implications & Responses

At the time of writing, Lil Durk and the record labels involved have not publicly commented on the lawsuit. Prosecutors built the case on evidence presented during the O Block trial, which saw six members and associates of the Black Disciples convicted in FBG Duck’s slaying earlier this year. Von died a few months after Duck but according to the Sun-Times, prosecutors identified him as a gang leader.

The lawsuit also raises questions about the role of security and law enforcement on the day of the murder. According to the suit, Dolce & Gabbana failed to provide adequate security outside their Gold Coast location. It also claims Chicago police officers did not respond quickly enough after Duck was shot. Weekly claims her son bled for 17 minutes before emergency medical crews arrived.

A Tragic Rivalry Turned Into Profits

The longstanding feud between O Block and Tookaville had been immortalized in a series of diss tracks, with both FBG Duck and King Von taking aim at each other. Von, who was killed in Atlanta in late 2020, had reportedly placed a $100,000 bounty on Duck’s head, adding fuel to the violent conflict. Following Duck’s death, Von’s career skyrocketed, with his music videos and diss tracks garnering millions of views, further amplifying the rivalry for public consumption.