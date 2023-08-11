Lil Durk Allegedly Connected To FBG Duck Case By FBI Informant

The news for Lil Durk hasn’t been great recently. He’s been dealing with some health issues that resulted in a hospitalization. Following that surprise, he was forced to cancel numerous stops on his tour. He also had to cancel an appearance at Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last month. Late last month he shared an update on his health. In the statement he charmingly played on his album title claiming that he’s “Almost Healed.” Now there’s an entirely different issue that could become problematic for Durk.

Yesterday, the chicagoscene77 Instagram account shared details from an FBI informant’s files regarding the FBG Duck case. While there are plenty of points of intrigue, one that many fans have honed in on is the mention of Lil Durk. Both Durk and his older brother appear in the files. The mention is the most concrete connection made between Durk and the case so far which could spell disaster for the rapper down the line.

Lil Durk Mentioned By Informant

As you’d expect, fans rushed to the comments to make jokes about the revelation. “Durk fell down to his knees when he read this,” reads one of the top comments on the post. Another comment makes light of Durk’s recent embrace of spirituality. “This why he been acting overly Muslim,” their comment reads. Other comments ask Durk to release the deluxe edition of Almost Healed that he’s been promising for months “before they pick em up.”

Lil Durk’s newest album Almost Healed has been one of the biggest rap albums of the year so far. It debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 with sales that have only been passed by rap albums from Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott since. He also teamed up with J. Cole for the song “All My Life” which has been one of the biggest rap hits of the year. What do you think of Lil Durk being connected directly to the FBG Duck murder case? Let us know in the comment section below.

