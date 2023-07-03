Lil Durk burst onto the scene a few years ago, shaking rap up with his unique style and early collaborative efforts. Once he got a verse on a Drake song, 2020’s “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” it’s been off to the races with the young rapper. Now, he’s sitting pretty with a Certified Platinum record for “All My Life,” a song from his 2023 album Almost Healed. This is Lil Durk’s first Platinum song as the featured artist. A collaboration with the one and only J. Cole, “All My Life” just topped a million total units sold in the United States.

“I send my love out to all my fans for keeping me motivated and hungry and not lazy and comfortable,” Lil Durk says on his Instagram. Adorning the post is a pic of him and J. Cole with a crowd of people, an ice cream truck in the background. Almost Healed has a 21-song tracklist that serves up some of Durk’s best songs yet, such as “War Bout It (feat. 21 Savage,” “Cross the Globe (feat. Juice World,” and “Stand By Me (feat. Morgan Whalen).” The Morgan Whalen collab showcases a mash-up of country and rap, an effective method.

Read more: Lil Durk Recorded First Hits “In A Closet” In Indiana

The Legacy Of Lil Durk

Fans have been overwhelmingly positive about Almost Healed, as well as the rapper’s recent embracing of his Muslim heritage. Durk is becoming more spiritual (at least in the public eye), and perhaps this will reflect in his music. With a Platinum song under his belt, Lil Durk is looking to continue running the rap game with maximum impact. He isn’t afraid to make waves and be who he truly is. So whenever his next album drops, fans know it will be even more “Durk.”

In other Lil Durk news, he was seen on Morgan Whalen’s tour stop in Chicago, which is Durk’s hometown. He is having a fun time with the amazing success that’s been years in the making. And best believe this is the first of many Platinum certifications for the rapper’s music.

Read more: Lil Durk Claims He Confronted Someone In His DMs Over Public Comments

[Via]