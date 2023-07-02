In a hilarious interview with Canadian journalist Narduwar the Human Serviette, Lil Durk revealed some shocking details about his humble origins. Of course, Durk is one of the biggest artists of 2023. His eighth studio album, Almost Healed, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, his collab with J. Cole, “All My Life”, peaked at #2. Additionally, “All My Life” has been streamed nearly 80 million more times than NBA YoungBoy’s Richest Opp mixtape, which was released at the same time.

Meanwhile, John “Narduwar” Ruskin is one of the most visible music journalists around. Known for his vivid outfits and frenetic style, his also seen as a gold standard for interview prep. “This is one of the most impressive interviews I’ve ever experienced in my life. Seriously, Pharrell said of Ruskin pulling out a vinyl of the first-ever single Pharrell produced. Meanwhile, Drake called a 2010 interview “best that I’ve ever done in my entire life.”

Lil Durk Gets The Narduwar Treatment

“In the beginning, you sent your music to Rude Boy Entertainment?” Narduwar asked a surprised Lil Durk at Summer Smash in Chicago. “Yeah,” Lil Durk said with a laugh, “Yeah. I told her that,” Durk continued, pointing to someone behind the camera. “In Iowa?” Narduwar confirmed as Durk kept laughing before correcting him that it was in fact in Indiana. “What was that like?”

“It was cr*zy. Recording in like a closet. They didn’t believe, everyone didn’t believe in us. We were making our type of music. Shout out rude boys.” It’s exactly the sort of question that has made Ruskin’s journalism legendary, and indispensable. Furthermore, Ruskin opened the interview quoting Durk’s verse from “Maserati”. Durk has released all his music through Only The Family, the legendary Illinois rap group and recording label. However, it appeared that he appreciated Ruskin shouting out his very humble origins. What did you think of the interview? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

