While the rap community laments the lack of a No. 1 song or album this year from the genre, Morgan Wallen sits atop the mountain. Moreover, his “One Night at a Time” world tour has been very successful so far, reflecting his massive commercial run. Most recently and notably, the tour stopped by Chicago on Thursday night (June 22) at Wrigley Field, and the country star had a special surprise. “This is where I usually step off stage and take a little break, but I’ve got a good buddy in town… he is one of Chicago’s own,” he announced to fans. “Y’all make some noise for my brother Lil Durk!”

Of course, the two performed their latest collab “Stand By Me,” which appears on Smurk’s latest album Almost Healed. Fans were overjoyed, whether for Lil Durk’s appearance or for the hit track. What’s more is that Wallen appeared at Wrigley Field a second time before heading to his next stop in Michigan. Furthermore, the two previously collaborated on the MCs album 7220 on the track “Broadway Girls.”

Morgan Wallen Performing “Stand By Me” With Lil Durk

However, that’s far from the most acclaimed feature on Almost Healed. In fact, there’s a clear winner that people haven’t stopped talking about. Recently, Lil Durk reflected on how it took him a while to land on the perfect record to collaborate with J. Cole on before finally finding “All My Life” off the album. “He went super cr*zy,” the 30-year-old said on The Nadeska Show. “It’s so cr*zy because we’d been talking for like, two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record.’ And I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years.

“In my eyes, he a legend,” he went on. “If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gone make it stick. So that’s why I never just sent him a record. Cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.'” For more on Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen, stay logged into HNHH.

