J. Cole & Lil Durk Perform “All My Life” Live For The First Time

It's been odd to think about the fact that one of the year's biggest hits so far hasn't been performed by both its artists on the same stage. After all, isn't that a surefire way to get a crowd excited and energized, especially at a music festival? Well, that's what Lil Durk realized for his Friday (September 22) set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. As the Billboard mainstay "All My Life" started to play, J. Cole emerged to thousands of fans excitedly cheering for his surprise appearance. The two rappers embraced for a moment, went close to the crowd, and got them bouncing for the chorus drop.

Furthermore, it's great to see that Cole and The Voice were able to make this happen, even a while after its release. The two spoke very fondly of their respect for each other before and after their collaboration came to light. It proved to be a major standout on Lil Durk's album Almost Healed, with both MCs operating at top form over one of the project's most notable instrumentals. Compared to the Chicago drill artist's other work, it's emblematic of how tender, honest, and emotive that LP can be.

J. Cole Pops Out During Lil Durk's Set To Finally Perform "All My Life" Together

Here's what Lil Durk most recently had to say about the collab in an Apple Music interview. "Shout out to J. Cole," the "Pelle Coat" hitmaker began. "Even just to have that type of music out, just on a positive level, feels super, super good. I think that the J. Cole feature was definitely unexpected for my fans. He went super cr*zy. And it's so cr*zy, because we've been talking for two years. He always be like, 'Send me a record,' and I'm like, 'I got to find the right record.'

"And I'm glad I waited two years, because in my eyes he's a legend," he continued. "So if you have a chance to do a song with legend, do you send him something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you're going to make it stick? So that's why I never just sent him a record, because I want something that's going to stick. As soon as I did the record, he was the first person that popped into my head. I'm like, 'I got it.'" For more news and the latest updates on Lil Durk and J. Cole, come back to HNHH.

