All My Life
- MusicLil Durk Brings 20 Kids On Stage To Perform "All My Life" And Gifts Them $100 In CashLil Durk is a man of the people.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole Win Best Melodic Rap Performance Grammy For "All My Life"Lil Durk earned his first Grammy award on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- SongsLil Durk Puts Out "All My Life (Remixes)" With Burna Boy & Stray KidsWhich remix are you messing with?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole & Lil Durk Perform "All My Life" Live For The First TimeThe Chicago MC brought out Cole as a special guest during his Friday set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole Spent Two Years Looking For "The Right Record" To CollabThe Voice wanted this team-up to be special, because he knew how much potential it had. Now, he knows how much it paid off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJ. Cole's Manager Calls Cap On Nearly $1M Payment From Lil Durk Rumours For "All My Life" FeatureIbrahim Hamad is setting the record straight.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentLil Durk "Almost Healed" ReviewA little over a year after Lil Durk's "7220," the Chicago icon is officially back with his eighth studio album "Almost Healed."By Caleb Hardy
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole's "All My Life" Debuts At No. 2 On The Billboard Hot 100This marks new commercial heights for both star MCs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole's "All My Life" Verse Impresses Jermaine DupriJermaine Dupri recently praised J. Cole for his work with Lil Durk on "All My Life."By Caroline Fisher
- NumbersLil Durk's "All My Life" Streams Better Than All Of "Richest Opp"YoungBoy talked a big game, but his latest mixtape couldn't cash the check.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Durk Says J. Cole Feature "Went Crazy" Despite Not Being Into Lyrical RapDurk said that he had to listen to Cole's verse "like four times" to catch its excellence.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage Gives J. Cole His Flowers For Verse On Lil Durk's "All My Life"The Atlanta rapper had "a lot" of praise for his collaborator.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole's First Collab, "All My Life" Is A "Fire Emoji" Playlist Stand Out: StreamOther noteworthy additions to our weekly update come from Kevin Gates, Rican Da Menace, and NBA YoungBoy.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk Reveals His Thoughts On J. Cole's "All My Life" VerseLil Durk and J. Cole made a great duo on "All My Life."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Durk & J. Cole Have A Hit: Twitter Praises "All My Life"Lil Durk and J Cole bring out the best out of each other on "All My Life." By Aron A.
- SongsLil Durk Releases J. Cole Collab, "All My Life"The rapper gets introspective and speaks about the importance of changing for the better.By Noah Grant
- MusicK-Ci & JoJo's Greatest HitsK-Ci & JoJo have a good amount of hits. Besides their work with Jodeci and their hit single "All My Life", what other hits from the duo do you enjoy?By Brandon Simmons