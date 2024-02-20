Lil Durk Brings 20 Kids On Stage To Perform "All My Life" And Gifts Them $100 In Cash

Lil Durk is someone who has grown into a bonafide superstar over the last couple of years. Although he started out as a pioneer in the Chicago drill scene, he has been able to find mainstream success. Co-signs from the biggest rappers in the entire world have given him huge gains. Overall, he can make his albums go number one while also being one of the most streamed rappers in the world. It has been incredible to watch this growth take place, and there is no doubt that fans have loved growing alongside him.

As it stands, Lil Durk is currently on the Its All A Blur - Big As The What tour with J. Cole and Drake. He is the opener for the two, and he has been trying to do something special with every new city he visits. In fact, that is exactly what he was able to accomplish while heading to Pittsburgh. In the news report below, you can see that Durk brought 20 kids from a local school on stage. Moreover, after their performance, he gave the kids $100 and they looked mesmerized by the cash.

Read More: Lil Durk Shares A Picture Of Himself And Drake

Lil Durk Gives Back

As the person in charge of the kids explained, Durk was extremely gracious with them. He was eager to meet with them and speak to them directly. Not to mention, giving them all $100 each turned out to be a sweet gesture that they will all remember for a very long time. Hopefully, they spend it on something nice for themselves, as they most definitely deserve it.

Let us know what you think of this latest move by Lil Durk, in the comments section below. We also want to know your favorite songs and albums from the artist. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Lil Durk's Best-Selling Album?