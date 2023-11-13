What Is Lil Durk’s Best-Selling Album?

In the dynamic realm of hip-hop, Lil Durk has carved a distinctive niche with his compelling narratives and rhythmic prowess. Among his repertoire of albums, The Voice stands out as a testament to his commercial success, having achieved platinum status with over 1,060,000 copies sold in the U.S, per Best Selling Albums. The album's impact extends beyond sales, delving into its singles and cultural resonance. This article explores the triumphs of The Voice while also comparing its commercial performance to Lil Durk's recent platinum-certified release, 7220.

Breaking Down The Voice: Platinum Triumph

Lil Durk's The Voice has etched its mark in the hip-hop landscape, attaining platinum status by selling over 1,060,000 copies in the United States. Beyond mere sales figures, the album resonates through its compelling singles, each contributing to its overall success. Tracks like "Backdoor" and "Still Trappin" featuring the late King Von, have not only topped charts but have become anthems in the hip-hop community. The platinum certification of The Voice not only signifies commercial triumph but also attests to its cultural impact, solidifying Lil Durk's position in the rap scene.

Singles That Soared: The Heartbeat Of The Voice

The Voice isn't just an album; it's a collection of resonant singles that have elevated Lil Durk's status in the music industry. "Backdoor," a poignant reflection on loss and betrayal, emerged as a standout track, resonating with fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, "Still Trappin," a collaboration with the late King Von, not only pays tribute to a fallen comrade but adds an emotional depth to the album. These singles have become more than just songs—they are narratives that connect with listeners on a personal level, contributing significantly to the enduring success of The Voice.

Comparing Triumphs: The Voice Vs. 7220

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: Rapper Lil Durk performs during "One Big Party Tour" at Capital One Arena on January 22, 2023 in Washington, DC.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

While The Voice remains a cornerstone of Lil Durk's success, his album, 7220, has also made waves in the industry. Achieving platinum status in April 2023 with 1 million copies sold, 7220 showcases Lil Durk's consistent prowess in delivering commercially successful projects. Furthermore, a closer look at the sales figures reveals the artist's ability to evolve and maintain relevance in a dynamic industry. Comparing the two platinum albums, The Voice and 7220, underscores Lil Durk's resilience and adaptability, solidifying his reputation as a force to be reckoned with in hip-hop.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, Lil Durk's albums stand as milestones, with The Voice and 7220 exemplifying his commercial prowess. From platinum certifications to chart-topping singles, each album adds a new chapter to his narrative in the music industry. As fans eagerly await his next musical endeavor, the legacy of The Voice and the recent triumph of 7220 affirm Lil Durk's enduring influence in the realm of rap.