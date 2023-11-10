Lil Durk Adopts A Lil Wayne Flow On “Smurk Carter”

Lil Durk has never been on the same track with Lil Wayne. However, this song could change that moving forward. Honestly, it is quite surprising that both of them have not worked together. It feels like their styles could mesh very well. But alas we do not have one yet. However, with "Smurk Carter" out, maybe this will get Weezy's attention.

We say that because if you take a listen to Durk's new song, it is fairly clear who he was inspired by for it. Even the inflection in his voice has hints of the Louisiana rapper in it. The biggest nod has to come from the flow, though. There is something about the cadence that just evokes classic Wayne.

Listen To "Smurk Carter" By Lil Durk

We got word that Lil Durk would be coming out with this track two days ago, on November 8. He did so at a SiriusXM + Pandora Playback event. We are still awaiting the release of the deluxe version of Almost Healed. This could be the first look at it. However, we do not have a release date yet, but he did announce it would be coming back in August.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Lil Durk, "Smurk Carter?" Is this the best song that he has put out in 2023? Did he make Lil Wayne proud with the flow he used? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Durk, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know, money and power got the trenches united

Got some members indicted over money and violence

I was raised in the jungle with snakes, rats and some lions (Yeah)

Let the Pellys for winters, dope boys and giants

Daddy took over the streets, Larry Hoover was my age

When weed was so cheap, sellin' drugs off MySpace

