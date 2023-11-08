Lil Durk Shares Release Date For Lil Wayne & Jay-Z-Inspired Single “Smurk Carter”

Lil Durk came through swinging this year with the release of Almost Healed. Although not quite as potent of an album as The Voice and previous efforts, it was undoubtedly a strong entry into his catalog. Singles like “All My Life” ft. J Cole continued to showcase a sense of maturity from the Chicago rapper, who emerged as a frontrunner for the drill scene. However, the rapper has continued to tease a deluxe edition of Almost Healed since the album dropped and it seems like it could be finally arriving before the year comes to a close.

The rapper appeared at a SiriusXM + Pandora Playback event in Atlanta recently where he debuted a few new tracks including a new record titled, “Smurk Carter.” From the beat selection to the flows, it’s clear that Durk is trying to stand as a great rapper in his own right, one that would be mentioned alongside the best of them. The influence of Jay-Z and Lil Wayne during their reign in the 2000s seeps out of the snippet. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait long for its release as the rapper shared the cover art for the project on his Instagram page with the caption reading, "Song for the trenches ( smurk carter ) nov10th." The cover art for the single also shows Lil Durk paying homage to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter II era with photoshopped face tatts and the iconic Bape hoodie.

Read More: Lil Durk: Chicago’s Drill Ambassador & Storyteller

Lil Durk’s Triumphant Run Continues

Even after releasing his album, Lil Durk continued to dish out new music, specifically features. His most recent guest appearance landed on City Girls’s new album, RAW. However, he continues to expand his sound outside of hip-hop with a few of his latest releases. The rapper appeared alongside Afrobeats artist Ayra Starr on David Guetta’s “BIG FU.” Additionally, he tapped in with K-Pop group Stray Kids and Burna Boy for the remix of “All My Life.”

We’re excited to hear what Lil Durk has up his sleeve on his forthcoming single, “Smurk Carter.” It definitely sounds like a promising record that will show further growth in Durk’s artistry. For now, check out the snippet and cover art for the song above, and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Durk Celebrates “All My Life” Going Platinum