Producer and DJ David Guetta is among the most successful French music artists of the generation. The two-time Grammy-award-winner has released five studio-albums since beginning his career in 1994, along with several other complilation albums, singles, and EP’s. He has produced worldwide hits including ‘I Gotta Feeling’ by the Black Eyes Peas and Flo Rida’s ‘Club Can’t Handle Me’, and many more. Over the course of his more than twenty year career, Guetta has collaborated with countless artists such as Kelly Rowland, Akon, Afrojack, Black Eyed Peas, Timbaland, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Usher, Ludacris, Wiz Khalifa, T-Pain, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, 2 Chainz, Juicy J, Tyga, B.o.B, just to name a few. In September 2013, Guetta dropped a music video for his track ‘One Voice’ featuring singer Mikky Ekko, as part of “The World Needs More” – a humanitarian campaign launched by the UN. The French DJ reportedly announced plans for a new album at a recent show, and though he has not released any official details, expect a project from Guetta in 2014.