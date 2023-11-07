Lil Durk Plays A Preview Of New Music For Fans

Earlier this year, Lil Durk released his new album Almost Healed. But that hasn't stopped him from promising new material whether in the form of a deluxe edition or a new project entirely. That seems to still be the case as he has some fleshed-out new material that seems close to ready for release. In a new clip, Durk sits on stage with a number of other people playing the new song.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with positive reactions to it. The track sees Durk re-embracing a classic style and it seems like one people are more than happy to hear return. "He def been around Jay Z and Cole more i like it and im for different flows," the top comment reads. "He need to droppppp" another commenter agrees. Many of the comments are simply filled with fire emojis, including one from R&B group dvsn. Check out the preview of the new song below.

Lil Durk Plays His Fans A New Song

Lil Durk recently contributed a verse to the new City Girls album RAW. He appears on the song "Static" on the first half of the record. Unfortunately, many may not have heard his standout verse as the album had quite underwhelming first-week sales numbers. Neither Yung Miami nor JT seemed too bothered by the sales numbers ultimately.

Lil Durk also has one of the biggest rap hits of 2023. His collaboration with J. Cole, "All My Life" peaked at number 2 on the Hot 100 and stuck around on the charts until ultimately fading this week. Last month, he shared two new remixes of the song adding international flavors to it. The first saw him recruiting afrobeat star Burna Boy who contributed a standout guest appearance. For the second, more surprising remix he brought on K-pop stars Stray Kids fresh off a smash hit new album for their own version of the song. What do you think of the new snippet of music Lil Durk shared with fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

