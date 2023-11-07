Lil Durk Plays A Preview Of New Music For Fans

Lil Durk may have new music on the way sooner than expected.

BYLavender Alexandria
Lil Durk Plays A Preview Of New Music For Fans

Earlier this year, Lil Durk released his new album Almost Healed. But that hasn't stopped him from promising new material whether in the form of a deluxe edition or a new project entirely. That seems to still be the case as he has some fleshed-out new material that seems close to ready for release. In a new clip, Durk sits on stage with a number of other people playing the new song.

Fans quickly flooded the comments with positive reactions to it. The track sees Durk re-embracing a classic style and it seems like one people are more than happy to hear return. "He def been around Jay Z and Cole more i like it and im for different flows," the top comment reads. "He need to droppppp" another commenter agrees. Many of the comments are simply filled with fire emojis, including one from R&B group dvsn. Check out the preview of the new song below.

Read More: Lil Durk Flexes Louis Vuitton Outfit Worth $40K

Lil Durk Plays His Fans A New Song

Lil Durk recently contributed a verse to the new City Girls album RAW. He appears on the song "Static" on the first half of the record. Unfortunately, many may not have heard his standout verse as the album had quite underwhelming first-week sales numbers. Neither Yung Miami nor JT seemed too bothered by the sales numbers ultimately.

Lil Durk also has one of the biggest rap hits of 2023. His collaboration with J. Cole, "All My Life" peaked at number 2 on the Hot 100 and stuck around on the charts until ultimately fading this week. Last month, he shared two new remixes of the song adding international flavors to it. The first saw him recruiting afrobeat star Burna Boy who contributed a standout guest appearance. For the second, more surprising remix he brought on K-pop stars Stray Kids fresh off a smash hit new album for their own version of the song. What do you think of the new snippet of music Lil Durk shared with fans? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Says Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Don Trip “Held Him Down” In Prison

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.