Pooh Shiesty Says Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Don Trip “Held Him Down” In Prison

Pooh Shiesty has realized who has his back in the music industry while in prison.

Pooh Shiesty gave a shout-out to Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Don Trip during his recent interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. While calling in to speak with Gillie and Wallo, he praised the group of rappers for holding him down while he's in prison.

“Rappers, for sure,” Shiesty began. “You got motherf*ckers really sitting down and taking their time out to write, you know? Good men like Lil Baby, Durk — he ain’t missing’ a beat. Y’all familiar with Don Trip? He just wrote me a letter the other day. Just got a letter from him. There’s a lot of artists that keep my name alive in many different ways.”

Pooh Shiesty At Shiesty Season Spring Fest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Shiesty pled guilty to federal conspiracy charges in connection with a shooting that took place in South Florida in October 2020. Last year, he was sentenced to five years and three months in prison. The time was reduced from eight years after he took a plea. He's continued to post on social media throughout his time behind bars. Back in September, he shared that he's got two new cars waiting for him on the outside. “Just orderd 2 ferrari’s off a jail call im real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the bitch #TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest,” he wrote at the time. Check out his comments on Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Don Trip below.

Pooh Shiesty Shouts Out Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & Don Trip

Elsewhere in Shiesty's conversation with Gillie and Wallo, he discussed his future plans for making music, his time in prison, what he misses most about home, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shiesty's sentence on HotNewHipHop.

