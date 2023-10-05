Pooh Shiesty’s New Prison Picture Continues His Dramatic Transformation

The Memphis MC looks quite different now, and fans are still happy to get any possible updates on his well-being.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Pooh Shiesty may be incarcerated right now, but that doesn't mean fans haven't been able to get updates on his well-being. Sure, many of those were purely visual, but it's at least heartening to see that he seems to be doing well. Moreover, a new picture of the rapper in prison emerged this week, showing him posing with two fellow inmates in front of the same wall he usually posts from. At first glance, it's nothing remarkable: Pooh stands nonchalantly holding his wrists, and his colleagues look similarly calm and casual in their grey sweatpants and shirt. Of course, it's not much, but at this point, any sight of him might bring up a smile.

Furthermore, it's been a long time since authorities arrested Pooh Shiesty back in June of 2021, holding him without bond. Following a five-year and three-month jail sentence in 2022, there's hope that the Memphis MC will be able to reduce this sentence somehow. Still, it's tough to say whether that will be anytime soon, so many hope these social media updates will become much more informative in the future. After all, it's our only way of knowing whether he's okay or what's going on with his legal situation.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Posts From Jail, Boasts About Status, Money: “Jay-Z Can’t Even Relate”

Pooh Shiesty Poses With Fellow Inmates In New Prison Pic

That being said, plenty of other sources, outlets, and figures provided a check-in for fans concerning the 23-year-old. For example, Wallo267 met with his father to discuss prison reform, and Gucci Mane advocated for improving the conditions of his stay. Along with these conversations surrounding the prison system, Pooh Shiesty made sure to do what he could to give back. He and fellow Memphis spitter K Carbon financed a back-to-school giveaway for the less privileged members of his community.

As such, there's at least been a lot of ways in which the 1017 Records signee kept busy in his career and personal life. While there's nothing like a personal update to quell fans' worries, at least others haven't forgotten to shed a light on these issues. His supporters will always be there, and he still has many people in the industry in his corner. For more news and the latest updates on Pooh Shiesty, come back to HNHH.

Read More: Pooh Shiesty Ordered To Pay Shooting Victims $156K In Restitution

