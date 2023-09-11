Pooh Shiesty’s Lastest Prison Photos Have Fans Thirsting

Pooh Shiesty is back on Instagram with some more updates behind bars for his fans and followers. Still just 23 years of age, the Memphis hitmaker is currently serving his five-year prison sentence. Back in June 2021 the "Back in Blood" rapper was handcuffed and locked up for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. It was not the ideal situation for Shiesty because of his fast-paced growth in the industry. But, he needs to deal with the consequences of his actions.

It has now been a little over two years into his time in prison. Over the course of the time span, we have received some interesting tidbits over the past few months. Shiesty, back in late February of this year, took some time to flex on the Gram about his net worth. In the caption he wrote, "I still remain Untouched , Millions still in double digits ! tell google fix my networth we can verify that s*** right now." But, now the Instagram account theneighborhoodtalk has more information from Pooh.

Pooh Shiesty Shares An Update From Prison: Look

Pooh is back to share a similar message in the post above. He brags that he just purchased two Ferraris. "just orderd 2 ferrari's off a jail call im real rich, make sure you make ha cover my name up before you keep the bitch

#TheWaitIsOver #TheKingIsBack! #FreeTheBiggest." Even more odd were some female fans thirsting over his photo. "How he still fine? Smh 😔" Another says, "It’s something about when them n***** get locked up. Don’t no n**** look better than a n**** that’s been doin time." Very interesting opinions from these commenters, do you agree with them?

What are your initial thoughts on Pooh Shiesty posting pictures on his Instagram from prison? Do you find it odd that he is able to share images on social media? Why do you think some people find other more attractive after serving time behind bars? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Pooh Shiesty, as well as the rest of the music world.

