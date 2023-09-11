Cam’ron Links Up With Shannon Sharpe While Supporting Deion Sanders

Cam'ron remains one of the biggest legends in the hip-hop world. Overall, he has been incredibly active as of late thanks to his sports talk show It Is What It Is. Additionally, he just dropped an eight-track EP that fans have been enjoying. Needless to say, things have been going very well for him as of late. He is enjoying life to the fullest, and it is great to see a hip-hop legend still thriving all these years later.

Since he joined the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders has been receiving a lot of support from both Cam and Ma$e on their show. Of course, the Buffaloes upset TCU last week with a 45-42 victory. Subsequently, they beat Nebraska by a score of 36-14 in what was a complete blowout. Sanders continues to showcase his prowess as a coach, and Cam wanted to see it in person. On Saturday, that is exactly what he did as he went out to Colorado to watch the game in person.

Read More: Cam’ron Is Riding A Huge Wave Of Confidence On “Go & Get It”

Cam'ron Takes In The Game

As you can see in the Instagram posts above, Cam'ron got to link up with some famous NFL legends. Firstly, he got to see Shannon Sharpe, who was there with Stephen A. Smith. Moreover, he met up with Michael Irvin on the sidelines. Irvin is a good friend of Sanders and he was one of the many guests on the sidelines. It was yet another example of how these Buffaloes games are getting a ton of press and are also a hotbed for celebrities. That will continue to be true as they gear up to play Oregon and USC.

This upcoming weekend, Sanders and his squad will be taking on Colorado State, where they are favored to win yet again. Colorado State lost their first game of the season to Washington State by a score of 50-24, and it is looking like a blowout could be on the way. Moreover, the Buffaloes are now ranked 18th in the entire nation. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments section below.

Read More: Drake Praises Cam’ron’s Iconic BET Freestyle: “There’ll Never Be Another Dipset”