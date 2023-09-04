Cam’ron, Ma$e, And Treasure Wilson To Interview OJ Simpson On Their Podcast

The IT IS WHAT IT IS TALK podcast, hosted by legends Cam’ron and Ma$e, as well as sports personality Treasure Wilson, has just nabbed another massive guest. Just a few weeks ago, the show has been gaining more and more traction with the giant contract Cam’ron and Ma$e just signed. Back on August 21, it was reported that the duo’s podcast had been picked up by sports betting company, Underdog Fantasy. The lucrative deal is worth up to $30 million dollars, but everyone involved with the show deserves it.

The people Cam’ron and Ma$e continue to bring on show how far this thing can go. Celebrities like Ice Cube, sports reporters such as Stephen A. Smith, and athletes like Brandon Marshall have appeared on the podcast. It appears that the 18-month-long deal was worth it for Underdog Fantasy because the trio is bringing on possibly their biggest name yet. OJ Simpson is joining them behind the microphone, according to the IT IS WHAT IT IS TALK‘s account.

Cam’ron’s It Is What Is Account Reveals OJ As Their Next Guest

Many are already chomping at the bit to hear what all four of them will discuss. Unfortunately, listeners will have to wait until September 5 at 8 a.m. Cam’ron is hyping up the episode on his Instagram, saying, “And 2mr episode on episode 2 of season 2!! Killa, murder and our second new football analyst Juice!! and of course stat!! Oh it’s up N****!!! @itiswhatitis_talk.” It is sure to be there most-listened to show yet and we will be here to cover it.

What are your initial thoughts on Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Treasure Wilson scoring a big-time interview with OJ Simpson? What do you think they will talk about? Have you been tuning into the show? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around the music and sports world.

