Cam’ron And Ma$e Ink Massive New Deal For Talk Show

Earlier this year, Cam’ron and Ma$e got plenty of positive attention for their show It Is What It Is. The first season of their podcast together received plenty of fan hype and attracted some high profile guests. Stephen A. Smith, Ice Cube, Brandon Marshall, Andre Drummond, and many more made appearances to discuss the world of sports during the show’s first season. While the show had been hosted on the YouTube channel for Cam’s Come And Talk 2 Me podcast network, it may have found a new home going forward.

Sports betting giant Underdog Fantasy has signed a massive new deal with the pair. The deal lasts for 18 months and will likely increase both the budget of the show and the scope of available talent involved. But the real money talk comes from the deal itself. While the show was always likely to fetch a high price tag, some reports of what it was signed for have been astronomical. Regardless of the specific contract details, Cam’ron and Ma$e have an absolutely massive payday coming their way and fans have plenty of reasons to be excited for new episodes going forward.

Cam’ron And Ma$e’s Podcast Picked Up By Underdog Fantasy

The pair did get in trouble recently for some statements they made on the show. When Dwight Howard was accused of sexual assault earlier this month they didn’t exactly react to it the way you’d anticipate. Their main issue with the situation appeared to surround Howard’s sexuality more than the actual assault allegations at hand. The discussion of allegations at hand was completely derailed by a hypothetical about playing on the same team as Howard. As a result the entire conversation avoids the actual matter of the sexual assault.

Recently, Cam’ron was honored alongside Pop Smoke, LL Cool J, and Rakim with special edition MTA Metro Cards. The cards were part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. What do you think of It Is What It Is selling for millions? Let us know in the comment section below.

