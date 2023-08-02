Cam’ron And Mase Star In New “Only Money” Music Video Teaser

Cam’ron recently dropped a teaser for his upcoming “Only Money” music video alongside Ma$e. The hilarious trailer has now left several fans wanting more of the duo’s onscreen chemistry. Some social media users are even calling for the pair to star in a buddy film together. “We need a movie asap,” one fan writes. Another says, “Y’all linking up is the best thing that happened to America.”

In the clip, Cam’ron and Ma$e are shown having a conversation inside of an armored vehicle. Cam’ron shakes his head at Ma$e, who’s driving. “I think you taking this ‘get our own money sh*t a little bit too far,” he tells him, “Like, we gonna pick up our own money? We got people who can do this at this point.” Ma$e responds, telling him, “I gotta count this. You going out doing whatever you doing. Somebody gotta take this serious. I’m taking this serious. Last time I let you take the money, you see where that got us, right?“

Cam’ron And Mase’s Music Video

The funny conversation is a callback to a previous feud between the duo, which reportedly involved money. Apparently, Cam’ron felt as though he didn’t get a fair deal when he signed to RichFish Records. The longtime beef was finally squashed in 2022, and Ma$e later claimed to have regretted it. “That’s one of the relationships I regret. I think I got two that I regret, and going at Killa, I wanted to do that but that was like my n***a, you know what I’m saying? So that really hurt me,” he told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“My problem with I think Cam was just that they thought I had money I didn’t have,” he continued, “Like I just told you I was flexing crazy, so n****s was like, ‘Yo, Murda ain’t sharing the bag.’ I never got the bag. Now that we looking back you can see he never got that bag, and then by the time I got the bag we was enemies already.” Fans are glad to see that the two of them are now able to turn their former beef into something positive.

