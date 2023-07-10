Cam’ron says that he’s dropping a new mixtape on Friday, July 28. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Dipset rapper teased a song from the project and hinted at having a collaboration with Mase on it.

“Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” he captioned the snippet. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW[.] WELCOME TO THE ROW N-GGA[.] We just got to summer leauge too!! Vegas we here!!! And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.”

Cam’ron Performs With Mase

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Jadakiss, Cam’ron, and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

As for the unreleased song, Cam’ron played the preview while recording himself in his car. “No gossiping, I don’t deal with side talk/ I don’t look for spots, man, I park on the sidewalk/ I told the cop, ‘I don’t care, I like to risk it/ I’ll have another car here before you write the ticket,’” he raps.

The announcement of new music comes after Cam’ron recently launched his sports talk show, It Is What It Is. While discussing the show with Good Day New York back in May, Cam’ron hinted that it could mark a shifting of his focus away from music. “So look, Hip Hop is 50 years old and I’ve been doing this [25 years], so if you don’t reinvent yourself, you’ll be looking at a 1997 Cam’ron,” he said at the time. “I’m like, ‘I love sports and I need to be on television.’ People always offer me things to do on television. So I’m like, ‘Let me create my own show, not somebody giving me a show, and see how it goes.”

Cam’ron Teases New Music

Mase also serves as a co-host on It Is What It Is, something Cam also touched on during the Good Day New York discussion. He explained: “Mase got me my first record deal, ever. So doing this show and creating this show and having him be a part of it, it felt like I’m giving back to him for helping me even be an entertainer. I may not have been where I’m at if [Mase] didn’t take me to Biggie Smalls [The Notorious B.I.G.] and get me my first record deal… I wanted to pay him back, and hopefully, this show will do that.”

