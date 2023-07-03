Cam’ron and Ma$e have rapidly become one of the most entertaining duos in sports media. Their show “It Is What It Is” has been a phenomenon with fans and those in the sports world. Recently, the show became the topic of discussion during a segment on Fox Sports. Nick Wright brought up the show when discussing the potential chemistry issues involving Chris Paul and the Golden State Warriors.

When the show was mentioned, Wright’s co-host Chris Broussard seemed to laugh at the idea of the hip-hop stars being influential in the sports media realm. A moment that the hip-hop icons didn’t take to too kindly. Cam’ron shared the moment on his Instagram account. However, the music legend seemingly brushed off the moment with a joke. But now it doesn’t seem like a laughing matter. The two music legends are ready to tackle sports media head-on.

Cam’ron & Ma$e Embrace Sports Media

Camron with a PSA for all sports journalists on his show It is what it is 👀 pic.twitter.com/o3ejf4zK8p — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 3, 2023

The legendary hosts put the entire sports media world on notice. In a recent episode of their show, the duo let the world know they are the number one source when regarding the latest sports news. Including callouts to Stephen A. Smith, Matt Barnes, and even Wright. Anyone could be frustrated when not taken seriously. The moment absolutely should make the hip-hop icons angry. However, now the time for jokes seems to be over.

There’s enough room in the sports media landscape for everyone to eat well. However, a war of words is also never a bad thing. Maybe shows like this succeeding can help others in the market that are not big fishes. Whatever the case may be, the entire sports media landscape has been put on notice. Will this change the way you receive and consume your sports content? Are you willing to go with Cam’ron and Ma$e for the latest breaking news? Let us know what you think in the comment section. For the latest news in sports and hip-hop, keep it right here with HNHH.

